Azerbaijan Central Bank to attract 100M manat from banks

27 July 2019 [11:50] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold another deposit auction on July 29, Trend reports referring to CBA.

During the auction, the Central Bank plans to raise 100 million manats. The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary from 6.26 to 8.24 percent. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. At present, 30 banks including two state-owned ones operate in Azerbaijan.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 26)

