Electricity generation up

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

In recent years, the country has turned from an electricity importing country into a country exporting electricity. Azerbaijan, which has been exporting electricity to neighboring countries for a long time, has already begun exporting energy to European countries.

Since early May 2019, Azerenergy has started supplying electricity to Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary through Georgia and Turkey. In the coming months, the company also plans to export electricity to Austria and Italy.

The volume of electricity generation in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2019 amounted to 11.967 billion kW/ h which recorded the growth by 5.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan told local media.

At the same time, the production of commercial electricity in the country in this period amounted to 11.549 billion kW/h (an increase of 5.8 percent).

Thermal power plants of OJSC Azerenergy generated 10.611 billion kW/h of commercial electricity (an increase of 7.1 percent) and hydroelectric power stations produced 859 million kW/h of commercial electricity which recorded a decrease of 12.9 in January to June 2019.

Azerenergy is the main exporter of electric energy in Azerbaijan. The total power generation capacity of its stations exceeds 6,000 MW, which allows generating about 24 billion kWh of electricity annually.

The electricity exports to Russia, Georgia, Iran and Turkey increased by 175 million kilowatt-hours or 14.2 percent in 2018 compared to 2017. Azerenergy OJSC is the main exporter of electric energy in Azerbaijan.

In addition, the country produced commercial wind electricity in the amount of 57.7 million kW / h (8.5 times increase) in the first half of 2019, while solar electricity output reached 21.1 million kW / h (an increase of 9.3 percent).

The difference between the general and commercial indicators of electricity production is explained by the fact that Azerenergy OJSC uses part of the electricity produced to meet its own needs.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the volume of electricity generation in Azerbaijan in 2018 amounted to 25.256 billion kW/h, which is 13.7 percent more than in 2017.