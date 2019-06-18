?ar industry leads in non-oil sector

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The automotive industry of Azerbaijan has significantly developed in recent years. Thanks to the special attention of the government, local producers are increasingly boosting production and reduce import dependence.

Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, told local media that since the beginning of 2019, the car industry has recorded the highest indicators of activity within non-oil industry (production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers, 85.6 percent).

Meanwhile, manufacturers of beverages (78.8 percent), weaving industry (61.4 percent), furniture manufacturers (58.7 percent), manufacturers of rubber and plastic products (59.3 percent), paper and cardboard (34, 6 percent), chemical industry (32.6 percent), etc. also showed good indicators.

Mustafayev added that production of cars and trucks is increasing every year in Azerbaijan.

Then, minister emphasized that the Khazar car plant, which has been operating since March in the Neftchala Industrial Zone, produced over 1,600 cars, most of which were sold, and the company accepted an order for about 400 more cars.

As for statistics of car production in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019, it is noteworthy that 436 cars were manufactured in the country, which is 3.4 times more compared to the same period of 2018, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The total production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers in Azerbaijan amounted to 28.6 million manats ($16.8 million). This is an increase of 8.6 percent year-on-year.

It is important to note that more and more plants engaged in the production of cars are being launched across the country.

The Khazar car plant, the founders of which are Iran Khodro and Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar (AzerMash subsidiary), plans to produce 3,000 cars in 2019.

In addition, the plant opened in Nakhchivan in 2010 assembles eight models of Lifan passenger cars designed by China’s Lifan Group, which provides all the necessary spare parts for cars to the plant, so they may be assembled in Azerbaijan under the direct supervision of Chinese automotive specialists.

The country also has the Ganja Automobile Plant, where a number of trucks of Belarusian and Russian companies are manufactured. Ganja Automobile Plant is the largest assembly plant of Belarusian tractors outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

The plant produced 478 units of machinery in January-April 2019, including 466 different models of tractors, one MAZ automobile trailer, one KAMAZ automobile, two MAZ buses and five tractor trailers with a self-operating mechanism.

Another automobile plant of the Russian GAZ Group is planned to be built in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate in late 2019.

Approximately 1,000 cars were sold in 2018, while about 500 cars were sold in the first two months of 2019. If last year 40 percent accounted for purchases by government agencies and 60 percent - by the population, now this ratio has changed. This year, only 15 percent account for government agencies, while 85 percent account for the share of the population.