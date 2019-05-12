Azerbaijani beekeepers to receive subsidies worth about 1M manats

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s beekeeping farms, which did not receive subsidies in 2018, will receive them this year, Trend reports with reference to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

“The Ministry of Agriculture held a regular meeting of the republican commission for issuing subsidies to individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping,” a representative of the ministry said. “it was decided that a number of individuals and legal entities who submitted documents at the end of last year but did not receive subsidies because the identification of bee colonies was not completed, will receive them in the amount of 910,460 manats for 91,046 bee colonies in 2019.”

This decision will affect 4,507 beekeepers and beekeeping farms in 842 administrative territories, according to the ministry.

The decision made at the meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture was forwarded to the Ministry of Finance and the State Center for Agriculture Development.