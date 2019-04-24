Executive Power of Baku preparing agreement with German elevator manufacturer

By Trend





Executive Power of Baku is preparing agreement with German elevator manufacturer Wittur Holding GMBH, Trend reports referring to the Executive Power of the City of Baku.

Mayor of Baku Eldar Azizov said that preparations are underway to sign an agreement with the German Wittur Holding GMBH in order to fulfill the order of the head of state to update the capital's elevator industry.

Azizov stressed the importance of the public needing to be informed about the cost of the purchased elevators, and that the public will be informed of all agreements and prices for purchased goods for ensuring transparency in the future.