Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

20 April 2019

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 15-19), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 8

1.7

April 15

1.7

April 9

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 10

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 11

1.7

April 18

1.7

April 12

1.7

April 19

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.012 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9193 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 8

1.9092

April 15

1.9225

April 9

1.9151

April 16

1.9219

April 10

1.9145

April 17

1.9216

April 11

1.9175

April 18

1.9202

April 12

1.9195

April 19

1.9105

Average weekly

1.9152

Average weekly

1.9193

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0002 manats or 0,7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 8

0.026

April 15

0.0264

April 9

0.0262

April 16

0.0264

April 10

0.0262

April 17

0.0265

April 11

0.0264

April 18

0.0266

April 12

0.0264

April 19

0.0266

Average weekly

0.0262

Average weekly

0.0265

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0,0023 percent or 0,8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2935 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 8

0.3013

April 15

0.294

April 9

0.2991

April 16

0.2927

April 10

0.2985

April 17

0.2941

April 11

0.2992

April 18

0.2949

April 12

0.2958

April 19

0.2917

Average weekly

0.2988

Average weekly

0.2935

