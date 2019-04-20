Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 15-19), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
April 8
1.7
April 15
1.7
April 9
1.7
April 16
1.7
April 10
1.7
April 17
1.7
April 11
1.7
April 18
1.7
April 12
1.7
April 19
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.012 manats or 0.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9193 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
April 8
1.9092
April 15
1.9225
April 9
1.9151
April 16
1.9219
April 10
1.9145
April 17
1.9216
April 11
1.9175
April 18
1.9202
April 12
1.9195
April 19
1.9105
Average weekly
1.9152
Average weekly
1.9193
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0002 manats or 0,7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
April 8
0.026
April 15
0.0264
April 9
0.0262
April 16
0.0264
April 10
0.0262
April 17
0.0265
April 11
0.0264
April 18
0.0266
April 12
0.0264
April 19
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0262
Average weekly
0.0265
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0,0023 percent or 0,8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2935 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
April 8
0.3013
April 15
0.294
April 9
0.2991
April 16
0.2927
April 10
0.2985
April 17
0.2941
April 11
0.2992
April 18
0.2949
April 12
0.2958
April 19
0.2917
Average weekly
0.2988
Average weekly
0.2935