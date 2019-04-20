Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 15-19), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 8 1.7 April 15 1.7 April 9 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 10 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 11 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 12 1.7 April 19 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.012 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9193 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 8 1.9092 April 15 1.9225 April 9 1.9151 April 16 1.9219 April 10 1.9145 April 17 1.9216 April 11 1.9175 April 18 1.9202 April 12 1.9195 April 19 1.9105 Average weekly 1.9152 Average weekly 1.9193

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, decreased by 0,0002 manats or 0,7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0265 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 8 0.026 April 15 0.0264 April 9 0.0262 April 16 0.0264 April 10 0.0262 April 17 0.0265 April 11 0.0264 April 18 0.0266 April 12 0.0264 April 19 0.0266 Average weekly 0.0262 Average weekly 0.0265

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0,0023 percent or 0,8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2935 manats.