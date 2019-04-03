Tourists spent over $2B in Azerbaijan in 2018

By Trend





Tourists spent over $2 billion in Azerbaijan in 2018, spokesman for the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Kanan Guluzade told Trend on April 3.

“More than 2,280,000 tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2018,” he said. “Over 360,000 tourists have already visited Azerbaijan this year.”

"Most of the tourists arrived from Russia and Georgia,” Guluzade said. “Moreover, a lot of tourists have been recently arriving from the Middle Eastern countries. According to the data of the last two months of this year, many tourists from the South Asian region arrived in Azerbaijan.”

He added that the main goal is to double the number of tourists arriving in Azerbaijan till 2023.

Guluzade stressed that Azerbaijan’s tourist potential will be showcased at almost 20 international exhibitions soon.