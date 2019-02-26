Gold in Azerbaijan drops in price

By Trend





The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Feb. 26, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.924 manats to 2,259.6655 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 26 compared to the price on Feb. 25.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0932 manats to 27.0622 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.453 manats to 1,459.5350 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 87.567 manats to 2,643.3470 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 26, 2019 Feb. 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,259.6655 2,262.5895 Silver XAG 27.0622 27.1554 Platinum XPT 1,459.5350 1,444.0820 Palladium XPD 2,643.3470 2,555.7800

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 26)