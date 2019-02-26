TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold in Azerbaijan drops in price

26 February 2019 [11:31] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The prices for precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on Feb. 26, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.924 manats to 2,259.6655 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 26 compared to the price on Feb. 25.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0932 manats to 27.0622 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.453 manats to 1,459.5350 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 87.567 manats to 2,643.3470 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Feb. 26, 2019

Feb. 25, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,259.6655

2,262.5895

Silver

XAG

27.0622

27.1554

Platinum

XPT

1,459.5350

1,444.0820

Palladium

XPD

2,643.3470

2,555.7800

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 26)

