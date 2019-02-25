Azerbaijan to open new persimmon processing plants

Trend:

New persimmon processing plants will open in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city in the near future, Chairman of the Persimmon Producers and Exporters Association Gadir Yusifov told Trend.

He said that in the future, there are plans to create conditions for the production of frozen persimmon at these plants in the future.

"Such plants operate in Balakan, Agjabadi and Goychay districts," he noted. "In the future, similar plants may start operating in other parts of the country. In the Azerbaijani districts, persimmon is mainly grown in Goychay, Balakan, Agjabadi districts, in Ganja, and that’s why it was reasonable to open plants for the production of semi-dried and dried persimmon in these areas."

The Persimmon Producers and Exporters Association was established in August 2017 on the initiative of entrepreneurs and with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.