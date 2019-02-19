Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange amounts to 250M manats

By Trend





The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Feb. 11-15 amounted to 250.69 million manats, Trend reports with reference to the stock exchange Feb. 18.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 218.9 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.2 million notes at a price from 99.4388 manats to 100.3638 manats were placed.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $170,500 (289,900 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 25.9 million manats.

All transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 22,000 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations amounted to 5.6 million manats.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Feb. 18)