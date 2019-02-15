Azerbaijan makes it easier for enterprises to connect to power grid

By Trend





Azerbaijan has simplified the procedure for connecting enterprises to the power grid, Elsever Rustamli, head of the Azerishig OJSC department for prospective development and work with the ASAN service, told Trend Feb. 15.

Now, the procedure of connecting to the power grid for entrepreneurs takes 20 days and is carried out in two stages, he said.

“The first stage involves the presentation of documents by an entrepreneur to the ASAN Kommunal service and to the House of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs),” he noted. “After that, during ten days, the technical committee reviews the documents. At the same time, a feasibility study is prepared and the design is carried out. Then, the documents are sent to Azerishig OJSC, and the construction work is completed within ten days. At the last stage, an Azerishig employee visits the entrepreneur’s enterprise to sign a contract and present a package of documents. Thus, the procedure is completed within 20 days.”

In addition, he noted that the number of services of Azerishig OJSC in the ASAN Service was increased to 15.