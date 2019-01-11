Highest paid jobs named

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The average monthly nominal wage of employees in Azerbaijan in January-November 2018 increased by 2.9 percent compared to the same period in 2017, and amounted to 540.1 manats, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

The highest wages were recorded in the mining industry, financial and insurance sectors, while the majority of employees work in the field of education.

As of December 1, 2018, the number of hired workers in the country's economy increased by 2.1 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1.5 million people, Trend reports.

As many as 888,100 of them work in the public sector of the economy, and 665,500 - in the private sector.

The largest number of employees are involved the sector of education – 21.5 percent, 18.5 percent in trade, repair of vehicles, 13.5 percent in industry, 8.5 percent in health and social services, 7.2 percent in construction, 7.0 percent in public administration and defense, 4.6 percent in transportation and warehousing, 3.4 percent in professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.2 percent in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 1.6 percent in financial and insurance activities, 11.0 percent in other areas of economy.

The average monthly nominal wages in mining, finance and insurance, vocational, scientific and technical activities, information and communication, transport and warehousing, as well as construction sectors were higher.

When you choose a profession it is not enough to rely solely on your own interest, but also to consider the needs of that profession in today's labor market.

At the moment, engineering specialists, IT specialists, doctors, tourism specialists, logisticians, ecologists, chemists and energy, nanotechnology, service specialists, journalists and image makers are being considered most demanded professions in the world.

The most demanded professions in Azerbaijan are programmers, construction specialists, information security analysts, financial consultants, physiotherapists etc.

The situation in the labor market is constantly changing. The jobs that 10-20 years ago consistently ranked in the top 10 highly paid and significant, today are losing demand. This is a normal state, because the needs of humanity are changing, new technologies are emerging, science is developing. All this has a direct impact on the global labor market. The highest paying jobs in the world today include surgeons, anesthetists, top managers, pilots, dentists, market analysts, lawyers, IT specialists, advertising managers, breeders and genetic engineers.