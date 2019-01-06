Car prices grow in Baku

By Trend





The average price in the car market of Baku was 42,152 manats in November 2018, Nusret Ibrahimov, director general of the consulting company MBA Group and real estate expert, told Trend.

He said the average price in the car market increased by 12.22 percent compared to the previous month.

In November 2018, 1,729 cars were put up for sale in the automobile market of Baku, he added.

"The portfolio of offers in the car market decreased 2.26 percent compared to the previous month," he said. "The majority of cars offered for sale – 87.39 percent are cars with gasoline engine. The average price of cars of this category was 41,512 manats (a 10.15 percent growth). Diesel cars made up 12.61 percent of the proposals; the average price of such cars was 45,314 manats (a 22.9 percent growth). The share of cars with automatic transmission was 75.77 percent, with an average cost of 50,932 manats. The share of cars with a manual transmission was 24.23 percent, with an average price of 13,644 manats."

Ibrahimov said the average mileage of cars in the market in November 2018 was 150,390 kilometers, with a decrease by 13.61 percent over the month.