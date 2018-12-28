Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 28, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 13.583 manats to 2,172.0645 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 28 compared to the price on Dec. 27.

The price of silver increased by 0.3935 manats to 25.9573 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.0145 manats to 2,154.75 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 3.927 manats to 1,357.518 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 28, 2018 Dec. 27, 2018 Gold XAU 2,172.0645 2,158.4815 Silver XAG 25.9573 25.5638 Platinum XPT 1,357.518 1,361.445 Palladium XPD 2,154.75 2,152.7355

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 28)