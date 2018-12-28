TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

28 December 2018 [10:23] - TODAY.AZ
By  Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 28, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 13.583 manats to 2,172.0645 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 28 compared to the price on Dec. 27.

The price of silver increased by 0.3935 manats to 25.9573 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.0145 manats to 2,154.75 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 3.927 manats to 1,357.518 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Dec. 28, 2018

Dec. 27, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,172.0645

2,158.4815

Silver

XAG

25.9573

25.5638

Platinum

XPT

1,357.518

1,361.445

Palladium

XPD

2,154.75

2,152.7355

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 28)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/177549.html

Print version

Views: 188

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also