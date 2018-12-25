Heydar Aliyev Airport, Vilnius Airport may arrange transfer passenger flow: ministry

By Trend





Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan and Vilnius International Airport in Lithuania may arrange transfer passenger flow, Lithuanian Ministry of Transport and Communications told Trend.

"Potential transfer passenger flow via Heydar Aliyev International Airport from Vilnius International Airport might be generated to such destinations as: Bahrain International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, Beijing Capital International Airport, Dubai International Airport and Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport. These destinations are not directly served from Vilnius International Airport and have significant passenger traffic," said the ministry.

As per last year passenger flow statistics, the Lithuanian Transport and Communications Ministry said that there were around 5,510 passengers travelling between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, mainly on Vilnius International Airport – Heydar Aliyev International Airport route.

"As for today representatives of Lithuanian airports haven’t approached Azerbaijan Airlines yet due to the fact that passenger traffic is very low to initiate negotiations about direct flight possibilities," said the ministry.