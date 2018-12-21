Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Iran increases by almost 70%

By Trend





In January-November 2018, the number of Azerbaijani citizens who went abroad increased by 18.5 percent compared to the same period of 2017 and reached 4,464,500 people, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

The committee stated that out of the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries, 33.3 percent went to Iran, 29.1 percent to Georgia, 18.9 percent to Russia, 12.6 percent to Turkey, 1.5 percent to in Ukraine, 0.9 percent to the UAE and 3.7 percent to the rest of the world.

Among the Azerbaijani citizens going abroad during the reported period, men accounted for 65.4, while women accounted for only 34.6 percent

In January-November 2018, the number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Iran increased by 69.3 percent, Georgia by 5.5 percent and Turkey by 0.4 percent.

The number of those visiting Russia decreased by 0.3 percent.

During the reported period, 82.2 percent of the Azerbaijani citizens, who traveled abroad, used rail and road transport, 18 percent - by air and only 0.8 percent opted for water transport.