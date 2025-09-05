Russia, NATO, and shadow of wider war

By Elnur Enveroglu

The latest warnings from Vladimir Putin and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to some speculations, highlight a dangerous escalation in rhetoric between Russia and the West. Putin’s insistence that any NATO troops appearing in Ukraine would become “legitimate targets” for the Russian military, coupled with Peskov’s declaration that Moscow would never allow NATO to deploy a contingent there, is not mere sabre-rattling. It reveals both Russia’s strategic anxieties and its determination to shape the narrative of the ongoing war.

The core question is whether these statements are just political rhetoric or whether they signal the potential for a wider, perhaps even catastrophic, confrontation between NATO and Russia. The answer lies somewhere in between. While NATO leaders have repeatedly avoided sending combat troops into Ukraine, Russia’s statements are designed to deter even limited Western military missions under the guise of training, peacekeeping, or technical support.

What many think, as in Putin's insinuations, is the danger of direct confrontation...

Let's be clearer. If NATO troops were ever to set foot in Ukraine in a formal, combat capacity, the war would no longer be a bilateral conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. It would transform into a direct Russia–NATO confrontation. The immediate risks would be immense: Russian forces could target NATO bases, convoys, or airfields inside Ukraine, provoking a reciprocal response. Once such a cycle begins, escalation could rapidly spiral beyond anyone’s control.

In the early stages, the war would likely intensify with missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian territory, not only against Ukrainian infrastructure but also against NATO assets stationed there. Russia could employ cyberattacks, electronic warfare, and even tactical missile strikes to demonstrate its resolve. NATO, in turn, would be compelled to respond militarily, most likely through air campaigns and reinforcement of Eastern Europe. What begins as a “limited” escalation could swiftly slide into a general European war.

One point cannot be overlooked here. The elephant in the room is Russia’s nuclear arsenal. For Moscow, the concept of “ensuring its security” includes the option of escalating to nuclear threats if it feels cornered. This is not an empty possibility. Russia’s military doctrine explicitly reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if the state faces an existential threat, which could easily be interpreted to include a direct NATO intervention in Ukraine. Even if nuclear weapons were not deployed, the mere threat of their use would paralyse diplomacy and destabilise European security for decades.

The consequences for Europe, especially countries bordering Russia, would be profound. States such as Poland, the Baltic nations, and Romania would become immediate frontline zones. Their military bases, airfields, and critical infrastructure would be prime targets for Russian strikes. The economic fallout would also be enormous: mass displacement of civilians, collapse of cross-border trade, and soaring defence spending.

For the European Union as a whole, a NATO–Russia war would trigger unprecedented security challenges. Refugee flows from Ukraine could turn into millions more seeking safety in Western Europe. Energy supplies, already vulnerable since the start of the Ukraine war, would face further disruption. Gas pipelines, nuclear power plants, and transport corridors could all be at risk. The EU’s internal political cohesion would also be tested, as not all members may agree on the scale of escalation or the endurance required for a long war.

It is interesting that Russia manages to keep its finger on the pulse of Europe, and the Kremlin leadership, knowing all this, seems to be sending an ultimatum to Europe. By issuing threats, the Kremlin aims to achieve two goals. First, it seeks to instil fear in European societies already weary of war and economic strain. Russian officials hope that voters in NATO countries will pressure their governments to limit involvement. Second, Moscow wants to shape the framework of any eventual negotiations. By declaring NATO troops in Ukraine unacceptable, it sets a “red line” that could later be enshrined in a settlement, effectively guaranteeing Ukraine’s neutrality.

At the same time, Russia frames its actions as defensive. When the Kremlin says it will “do everything to ensure its security,” it implies not only military readiness but also a justification for maintaining a permanent sphere of influence over its neighbours. This expansive definition of security allows Moscow to rationalise everything from nuclear modernisation to deployments in Belarus and the Black Sea.

The most interesting and terrible for now is the scale of the Russia-NATO conflict. If an open war did erupt, the scale would dwarf the current conflict. NATO possesses overwhelming conventional superiority in terms of air power, naval capacity, and technological systems. Yet Russia’s geographic depth, mobilisation potential, and nuclear deterrent make it a uniquely dangerous adversary. The war would not remain confined to Ukraine; rather, it could extend into the Baltic Sea, the Arctic, the Black Sea, and possibly even cyberspace globally.

Civilian populations would pay the heaviest price. Major European cities could face cyber-disruption, missile strikes, or energy blackouts. Cross-border trade and investment would collapse. The dream of a stable, integrated European order would give way to a new age of militarised blocs and pervasive insecurity.

Now, there is a thin line between rhetoric and reality, and it could be a moment to turn a spark into a big flame. While the likelihood of NATO deliberately sending combat troops into Ukraine remains low, the risks of miscalculation or unintended escalation cannot be ignored. Russia’s warnings are not purely rhetorical, but they reflect a deeply ingrained fear of encirclement and an equally strong desire to control the security architecture of Eastern Europe.

The West, therefore, faces a delicate balancing act. It must continue to support Ukraine militarily and politically, while at the same time avoiding steps that could provide Moscow with a pretext for direct confrontation. The future of European security may hinge not on bold declarations, but on careful management of this volatile line between deterrence and escalation.

The nightmare scenario of a NATO–Russia war remains distant, but the mere possibility shapes every decision made today. Europe must prepare for the consequences, not just in military terms but in political unity and societal resilience. If words become actions, the entire continent could face a conflict of unparalleled scale and devastation.