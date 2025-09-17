By Akbar Novruz



The historic city of Shusha, long considered the cultural heart of Azerbaijan, became the stage for a landmark moment in Azerbaijani-Emirati relations on September 16. President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an expanded meeting that not only symbolized deepening ties but also elevated the partnership between the two nations to a new strategic level.

The symbolism was powerful. Hosting Sheikh Mohamed in Shusha, a city liberated from occupation, underscored Azerbaijan’s determination to showcase both its sovereignty and its openness to new strategic alliances. President Aliyev described the visit as one that would “give a new impetus to the brotherly and friendly relations” between the two countries.

During the visit, both leaders engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in various fields, including energy, technology, and infrastructure. Azerbaijan and the UAE have already established a strong partnership in renewable energy, with UAE companies investing in solar power projects in Azerbaijan. The two countries are also exploring opportunities for collaboration in artificial intelligence, education, and tourism.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the UAE has seen significant growth, reaching $104.6 million from January to August 2025, marking a 76.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth reflects the expanding economic partnership between the two nations and their shared interest in fostering sustainable development. UAE investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector are particularly noteworthy, with plans to increase the share of renewables in Azerbaijan's energy mix to nearly one-third by 2027

While trade turnover indicators are important in relations with most countries, some countries can still yield significant economic benefits despite having low trade turnover. The UAE is one such country for us. Although our trade volume with the UAE is low, the economic advantages we gain are substantial.

The visit also highlighted the ongoing infrastructure development in Garabagh. Moreover, the UAE is one of the key investors in green energy projects in Azerbaijan, and the collaboration between the two nations in innovation is growing stronger. The arrival of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to greet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Fuzuli International Airport carries significant meaning.

Some individuals have expressed biased views regarding the airports being constructed in Garabagh and East Zangezur. However, this recent visit reinforces that there are now direct flights to Garabagh from various countries, allowing high-ranking officials to land directly in the region when visiting Azerbaijan from abroad. This further emphasizes the strategic importance of these airports for security, transportation, tourism development, and facilitating international travel. Azerbaijan has successfully restored its territorial integrity, and our liberated regions are now welcoming officials. The UAE President's visit to Azerbaijan will mark a new chapter in the strengthening of ties between the two nations, particularly in the context of Garabagh.

The strengthened ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE reflect a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Both leaders reiterated their dedication to supporting each other in international forums and advancing mutual interests. The establishment of a Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further solidifies the foundation for future cooperation.

The high-level meeting was followed by a formal ceremony to exchange a series of strategic agreements between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. The documents were exchanged by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and the UAE’s Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri.

Among the key agreements signed during the visit were the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which elevates political relations to the highest level, as well as memoranda covering cooperation in energy, transport, tourism, digital development, artificial intelligence, human resources, and investment projects. Notable agreements include collaboration on green energy zones with Masdar Company, joint investment in the Southern Gas Corridor, the establishment of the UAE–Azerbaijan Joint Business Council, and a shipbuilding contract between Baku Shipyard LLC and Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC. These documents collectively mark a new phase of multifaceted cooperation, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

As Azerbaijan continues to rebuild and develop its liberated territories, the partnership with the UAE stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation in achieving common goals. The collaboration between the two nations serves as a model for how countries can work together to foster development, peace, and shared prosperity