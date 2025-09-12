Middle Corridor evolves from trade route to green energy lifeline for Eurasia

By Nazrin Abdul



As global supply chains shift and energy security climbs to the top of national agendas, Azerbaijan emerges as a critical transit country in Eurasia. Through a combination of large-scale infrastructure projects and green energy initiatives, the country is strengthening its role as a strategic bridge between East and West. At the center of this transformation lies the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The Middle Corridor connects China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye. Since becoming operational in 2014, it has grown in importance not just as a trade route but as a vital component of regional energy integration. Today, it offers new momentum for the export of renewable energy across the region - with Azerbaijan emerging as a key facilitator of this shift.

To better understand how the Middle Corridor is shaping the energy landscape in the region, we spoke with Shahmar Hajiyev, Head of Department at the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (CIAR). In an interview with Azernews, he shared detailed insights into Azerbaijan’s growing role in energy transit, the potential for renewable energy exports, and the infrastructure and cooperation needed to unlock that potential.

“The Middle Corridor is not only about freight transportation,” says Hajiyev. “It also connects energy routes across Asia, Europe, and the Caspian region. This includes traditional energy like oil and gas, as well as renewable sources,” he added.

Thanks to its geography, Azerbaijan serves as a natural bridge between Central Asia and Europe, already hosting key pipelines and trade routes. The country’s existing infrastructure and proactive regional diplomacy make it a leading player in the Middle Corridor initiative, according to Hajiyev.

Azerbaijan is not only facilitating energy trade but also rapidly expanding its own renewable energy capacity. “At the moment, 22 percent of our national energy mix comes from renewable sources” Hajiyev notes. “Our goal is to increase this figure to 75 percent in the coming years.”

He points to recent progress in green energy technologies. “We have developed open-cell technology and we estimate our technical potential for green energy at around 157 gigawatt-minutes” he explains. This scale of ambition reflects not just domestic needs but a broader strategy to become a green energy exporter.

Asked how the Middle Corridor supports this vision, Hajiyev is clear. “The corridor creates new logistics lines for renewable energy. It allows for the movement of green energy from Central Asia to Europe, passing through Azerbaijan.”

Among the most promising initiatives is the Black Sea Submarine Cable, a joint project between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. This undersea cable will enable the direct transmission of electricity from the South Caucasus to the European Union.

Hajiyev added that cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is also expanding. “A memorandum has been signed for the export of green energy from Central Asia to Azerbaijan via the Caspian Sea. From there, it will be transmitted to Europe.”

These projects, he says, are extensions of the Middle Corridor, turning it into a vital artery for energy trade - not just physical goods.

Despite strong momentum, several barriers remain. Hajiyev notes a number of issues that must be addressed to fully unlock the corridor’s energy potential. “The transit infrastructure in some Central Asian countries still needs development. There are also technological limitations, especially in renewable energy deployment.”

He also points to coordination issues. “There’s a lack of harmonized energy tariffs, insufficient investment in energy infrastructure, and not enough technical cooperation among countries.”

To tackle these challenges, Hajiyev recommends the following priorities:

- Expanding and modernizing transport and energy infrastructure

- Harmonizing energy tariffs across corridor countries

- Increasing joint investments in green energy projects

- Developing unified legal and regulatory frameworks

“Such steps will accelerate energy cooperation and make the corridor more efficient,” he said. Beyond energy transmission, the Middle Corridor is enabling broader regional integration, including political and economic partnerships. Azerbaijan is already involved in several strategic multilateral energy initiatives:

Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan renewable energy collaboration - Focused on transporting green energy across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan for further export to Europe.

Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Bulgaria–Georgia green energy export agreement - Aimed at creating a regional route for exporting renewable electricity from the South Caucasus to Southeastern Europe.

Azerbaijan–Georgia–Hungary–Romania Black Sea Submarine Cable Project (supported by the EU) - Signed in December 2022, this project aims to export renewable-based electricity from the Caspian Sea region to the EU via Georgia, across the Black Sea to Romania, and onward through Hungary. In addition to energy, the cable will support digital communication, strengthen infrastructure, and reinforce the EU’s energy security by diversifying supply sources and integrating clean energy into the European grid.

These projects are not only shaping the future of energy flows but also strengthening Azerbaijan’s role as a green energy transit hub while supporting regional stability and integration. Hajiyev emphasizes this point. “All these projects support peace. Even the Zangazur Corridor, which will connect mainland Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, is a segment of the Middle Corridor. It can help ensure energy security for Nakhchivan and integrate Armenia into regional initiatives if peace is sustained.”

At the intersection of strategic geography and energy policy, Azerbaijan is increasingly seen as the linchpin of Eurasian energy transit. The country’s leadership in both fossil fuel and renewable sectors provides a rare versatility, allowing it to meet current European energy needs while investing in the future of clean power.

“The Middle Corridor enhances energy security, accelerates diversification, and strengthens regional ties,” Hajiyev noted. “Azerbaijan is at the center of this transformation - not just as a participant, but as a driver.”

As Europe works to diversify away from Russian energy, and as Central Asia seeks access to global markets, the Middle Corridor is becoming a strategic channel for both economic development and energy transition. With Azerbaijan’s leadership, this route is being redefined - not only as a freight line but as a green energy lifeline, linking the energy future of Asia and Europe.