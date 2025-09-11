Azerbaijan turns water into strategic asset amid climate crisis

By Nazrin Abdul



In today's world, water is no longer just a natural resource; it has become a critical element of national security, economic development, and climate resilience. With rising global temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, increasing population demands, and growing industrial use, sustainable water management has become one of the most pressing challenges for governments across the globe. Countries are now being forced to adopt smarter strategies for protecting their water reserves, improving infrastructure, and investing in innovative technologies to ensure long-term water security. Azerbaijan, a country with limited internal water sources and vulnerable to climate change, is placing water management at the center of its national agenda.

At the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference, Baku Water Week, Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, emphasized that sustainable water resource management is of strategic importance for the country. He highlighted that Azerbaijan is currently undergoing major reforms in this field, underpinned by the development and implementation of a national water strategy aimed at ensuring both water security and universal access to clean water. According to Mikayilov, the discussions, presentations, and exchanges of ideas taking place during the conference are expected to play a vital role in achieving the objectives of this strategy and in strengthening international cooperation.

The participation of senior Azerbaijani officials in the event, including the Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, First Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov, and the Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, was a strong indication of the political importance the government places on water management. Their involvement reflects a unified, high-level commitment to tackling water issues through coordinated policy and investment.

One of the key components of Azerbaijan’s approach is the development of water infrastructure. Between now and 2040, the country plans to construct 26 new reservoirs, with four to be completed by 2027, nine between 2027 and 2030, and thirteen by 2040. These reservoirs will play a crucial role in increasing water storage capacity, reducing seasonal shortages, and stabilizing supply for both domestic and agricultural use.

In parallel with infrastructure development, Azerbaijan is also prioritizing flood and climate risk management. By the end of this year, work will be carried out to identify and map rivers and areas at risk of flooding. In 2026, coastal protection dams will be constructed in vulnerable regions, and additional measures will be taken by 2027 to mitigate the impact of floods and landslides. This marks a significant shift toward proactive climate adaptation, recognizing that natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change.

Beyond traditional infrastructure, Azerbaijan is investing in innovative water supply solutions. One of the most ambitious initiatives is the use of desalinated seawater in Baku and its surrounding areas. The government plans to finalize agreements with international partners and prepare project documentation by the end of this year. A pilot project will be launched in 2026, and starting from 2027, desalinated water will become part of the drinking water supply in the capital region. This move aligns with global trends, where desalination is increasingly seen as a viable option for countries facing freshwater scarcity.

In addition to desalination, Azerbaijan is exploring advanced atmospheric technologies to harvest water from the air. By the end of this year, feasibility studies and project documentation for this initiative will be completed. A pilot project will be carried out in 2027, adding another layer of resilience to the country's water supply strategy. Although still experimental, atmospheric water generation is attracting interest worldwide as a potential solution for regions with limited surface or groundwater resources.

The need for international cooperation in water management was another key theme at Baku Water Week. Professor David Kreamer of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, speaking at the event, stressed the importance of collective regional action to combat the retreat of the Caspian Sea and the near-total drying up of Lake Urmia. He warned that the water crisis affects not only surface water but also groundwater, which is often overlooked but equally important.

Kreamer emphasized that technological innovation will play an increasingly important role in solving water-related challenges. He pointed to water reuse, wastewater treatment, and desalination as viable tools for expanding water resources. He also noted that agriculture remains the largest consumer of water globally and called for greater investment in efficient irrigation methods such as drip irrigation, despite their higher initial costs.

Agricultural water use is a major focus of Azerbaijan’s reform agenda. The government aims to increase irrigation water supply coverage from 66 percent by the end of 2025 to 68 percent in 2026 and eventually to 90 percent by 2027. Achieving this target will require significant improvements in irrigation systems, likely including modernization of distribution networks, digital water metering, and the promotion of water-efficient practices among farmers. Improving water use in agriculture could substantially ease pressure on the country’s limited water reserves.

Another bold initiative currently under research is the implementation of artificial rain technology. Feasibility studies and project planning are expected to be completed by the end of this year, followed by a pilot project in 2026. If successful, artificial rain could become part of Azerbaijan’s water management toolkit by 2027. While the technology is still in its developmental stage in many parts of the world, its potential to support drought-prone regions makes it worth exploring.

Technological innovation in water purification and treatment was also on display during the event. Michal Yirdasek, a representative of MEGA a.s., presented cutting-edge technologies capable of purifying not only drinking water but also industrial and wastewater to high international standards. These include reverse osmosis, electrodialysis, and hybrid systems. One standout innovation is Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), a method that ensures no water is discharged into the environment after treatment. Yirdasek noted that electrodialysis offers several advantages over reverse osmosis, such as higher concentration levels, lower energy consumption, and a smaller equipment footprint.

According to Yirdasek, MEGA’s container-based, turnkey water treatment solutions are designed to be mobile and scalable, offering flexibility for both urban and rural areas. As global demand grows for water treatment technologies with low chemical use and reduced carbon emissions, these solutions are likely to gain more traction.

Baku Water Week also saw the signing of several important international agreements. The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hungarian Water Management Directorate, opening the door for technical cooperation and knowledge exchange. Additionally, an Energy Efficiency Agreement and a Letter of Intent were signed between ADSEA and SOCAR Green, demonstrating how environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility can intersect.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan is taking meaningful steps toward water resilience by combining infrastructure investment, innovative technologies, international partnerships, and climate risk management. The country’s long-term strategy reflects a growing understanding that water is not just a commodity but a vital asset for development, environmental sustainability, and geopolitical stability. With continued political commitment, scientific input, and international cooperation, Azerbaijan could emerge as a regional leader in sustainable water management—at a time when such leadership is more critical than ever.