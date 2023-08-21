Azerbaijani boxer Shamsi Shahbazov advance to semi-finals

Azerbaijani boxer Shamshi Shahbazov reached the semi-finals, Azernews reports.

At the International University Sports Festival held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Shamshi Shahbazov, who competed in the 71 kg category, defeated Tajik boxer Abduahad Babaev and advanced to the semi-finals. With this, Azerbaijani boxer secured at least a bronze medal. The semi-final matches will start on August 22.

It should be noted that the International University Sports Festival, which will be held from August 19 to 31, is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the city of Yekaterinburg. Students of different universities from 36 countries will try their hand at 14 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by 69 athletes from 10 educational institutions, 54 of whom are men and 15 are women. Our representatives will compete in 8 sports - badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, futsal, swimming, sambo.