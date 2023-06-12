Azerbaijani gymnasts win all classes of medals in Latvia

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have successfully performed at Fairy Dust International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Latvia.

The country was represented at the tournament by Ojag Sport Club and Specialized Children and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve, Azernews reports.

The gymnasts of the Ojag Sport Club, including Maya Kozachuk won silver medals in the all-around, exercises with the ball and clubs; Roya Alikishiev captured a gold in the clubs program and silver in the all-around events; Mekhin Huseynova grabbed a bronze medal for exercises with ball; Nigar Ahmadzade took silver medal in clubs, while Inji Islamova won gold in the exercises with ball.

Fakhria Aliyeva, who represented Specialized Children and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve, won first place in the clubs program.

Earelier, Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova claimed a bronze medal at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku. She garnered 33.350 points with a ball.

Established in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has managed to elevate the level of gymnastics in the country to new heights.

As a result, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was among FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.