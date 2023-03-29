One month to go until start of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 on Baku track

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





Less than a month left before Formula 1 drivers arrive in the City of Winds for one of the world's most popular annual sporting series.

Adrenaline, the smell of gasoline, whizzing f1 cars and thrill of Baku City Circuit (BCC) and much more awaits motorsport fans.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 will be held on April 28-30. The race is the fourth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

The drivers and teams are due to be the same as the season entry list with no additional stand-in drivers for the race.

Qualifying will start on April 28 at 17:00 local time, sprint race is scheduled for April 29 (17:30), while the race will start April 30 at 15:00 local time.

Motorsport fans from abroad showed great interest in the race. Formula 1 fans from 90 countries have already purchased tickets not to miss the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including those from the Netherlands, Britain, Georgia, UAE, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Israel, the USA, Mexico, and so on.

Apart from the race, F1 fans will enjoy a rich entertainment program.

The Dutch DJ Hardwell will be performing in the Baku Boulevard Fanzone on April 29, right after the culmination of the season's first F1 sprint race.

After first hitting the Dutch dance music scene at just 14 years old, Hardwell achieved international acclaim ten years later in 2013, when he was named the World Number 1 DJ by DJ Magazine for two consecutive years.

He delivered hit crossover singles working alongside major acts like Craig David, Jay Sean, Austin Mahone, and Jason Derulo.

The Dj has headlined some of the world's biggest festivals and events, including Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival, and is known for his high-energy performances and infectious beats.

Noting that, Hardwell was the first DJ to perform a solo event at Germany's world-renowned Hockenheimring and was also the first DJ to play on the podium at a Formula 1 race, when he thrilled music and sports fans at the Mexican Grand Prix.

National Press Officer of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) Turab Teymurov in anticipation of the race in Baku shared his thoughts about the entertainment program.

"We are pleased to announce to the public that the world-famous star will visit Baku as part of the entertainment program that will be organized on the big stage located in the Seaside Boulevard area. I am sure that after the pandemic, with the long-awaited concert's return to the format of the competition, fans will be even more excited about the race. We, in our turn, can't wait to celebrate the seventh return of the Formula 1 race with great enthusiasm. During the next great race weekend, DJ Harwell's hits will delight the fans and give them another unforgettable Baku memory. With tickets selling out at a record-high number, I urge fans to grab this opportunity and experience the incredible excitement of the race with us. In Baku, always expect the unexpected!", Teymurov said in the statement.

With an extensive entertainment schedule, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 promises an unforgettable atmosphere!



