Azerbaijani table tennis players win two medals in Turkiye

Azerbaijani table tennis player Marziyya Nurmatova was awarded the prize in the international tournament held in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, Marziyya Nurmatova, who beat German and Turkish athletes in the group stage of the "Pro-Tour" competition held in Antalya, eliminated her Turkish opponent and then her teammate Aylin Askerova in the quarterfinals. However, she lost to the Chinese Taipei athlete in the semifinals and won the bronze medal.

Another member of the Azerbaijani team, Yagmur Mammadli, was awarded the silver medal in the tournament.

On March 22, other Azerbaijani table tennis players Rustam Hajili, Huseyn Eylazov, Onur Guluzade, and Adil Ahmadzade will participate in the competition.