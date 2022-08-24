Azerbaijani taekwondo team wins nine medals in Tallinn

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's taekwondo fighters have won nine medals at the Tallinn-2022 European Clubs Taekwondo Championships in Estonia, Azernews reports, citing Apasport.az.

The national taekwondo team grabbed two gold, three silver, and four bronze medals on the first day of the competition.

Young taekwondo fighters (Umid Club) climbed the podium four times. Sabir Mammadli (27 kg), who defeated all his rivals, won the gold medal. The second place was taken by Joshgun Mammadzada (33 kg), who lost only in the final. Rasim Garayev (27 kg) and Kanan Balayev (30 kg) won bronze medals.

The title of champion was won by taekwondo fighter Suleyman Hasanov (44 kg) who represented the Gababay judo club. The taekwondo fighter climbed to the highest step of the podium.

Mehman Ganbarov (27 kg) from the Fortis taekwondo club enriched the country's medal haul with a bronze medal.

Two taekwondo fighters from the Alov taekwondo Ali Huseynli (44 kg) took second place, while Isa Huseynli (40 kg) ranked third.

The ninth medal of the day belongs to Vugar Karimov (68 kg). He came second in the European Championship.

The Tallinn-2022 European Clubs Taekwondo Championships will last until August 26.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.