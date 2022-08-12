Day 4: Azerbaijan gets ready to compete in 8 sports disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is getting ready to compete in 8 sports disciplines at Islamic Solidarity Games today, Azernews reports.

The sports disciplines include skeet shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, and football.

In total, the national team has already won 25 medals including 7 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze.

The gold medals were won by wrestlers Anna Skidan, Mariya Stadnik, Haji Aliyev, Turan Bayramov, Leyla Gurbanova, taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova and gymnast Nikita Simonov.

Athlete Alexis Copello, gymnast Ivan Tikhonov, taekwondo fighters Minaya Akbarova, Javad Aghayev, athlete Yekaterina Sariyeva, gymnast Nikita Simonov and wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov, Alyona Kolesnik, Islam Bazarganov, Gozel Zutova won silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Taekwondo fighters Patimat Abakarova, Gasim Mahammadov and wrestlers Aliabbas Rzazade, Hajimurad Omarov, Tetiana Omelchenko, Asgar Mammadaliyev, Isman Nurmahammadov and gymnast Ivan Tikhonov won bronze medals.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks fifth among 56 participating countries. Turkiye, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are in the top five.

A total of 281 athletes are representing Azerbaijan at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games to run until August 18.

In March, the Organizing Committee announced the final program of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, which consists of 22 disciplines from 19 sports including 4 para-sports.

The organizers choose to remove six sports: water polo, diving, field hockey, tennis, wushu, and zurkhaneh. At their place, they choose to add archery, boccia, fencing, and kickboxing.

At the paralympic events, para powerlifting and blind judo were replaced by para table tennis and para archery.

Along these events, archery included four extra events with the Traditional Turkish Archery discipline.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Baku in 2017. All 56 members of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation are participating in the Games.

Four disciplines from 21 sports were contested in the previous edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.