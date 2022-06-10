Sebastian Vettel can't wait to go racing at Baku City Circuit

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Aston Martin team racer cannot wait to go racing at the Baku City Circuit.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel shares his memories about the previous F1 race in Baku, Azernews reports per Givemesport.

"It's great to be back at Baku. It has been one year since I took my first podium with Aston Martin at this track, so this is a special race for me. It will be interesting to see how the new cars adapt to the circuit, especially with the mix of fast and slow speeds around the straights and tight corners, but I am ready to get back out in Azerbaijan," said Sebastian Vettel.

Notably, the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last three days. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.