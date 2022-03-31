Fan enthusiasm helps athletes during performance - Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation

By Trend

It is great that spectators can attend the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku because of this atmosphere, the spectators’ emotions help and support the athletes during the performance, Competitions’ director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Natalya Bulanova told Trend.

“Athletes feel spectators’ support and it is pleasant that spectators are allowed to be in the stands,” Bulanova said.

The competitions’ director stressed that the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup for the sixth time.

“Holding the competitions has become a tradition for us,” Bulanova added. “Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are participating in this World Cup. Such a big number of participants makes us very happy, we are happy to receive them in Baku.”

The competitions’ director also said that Azerbaijani athletes participating in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup showed good results in the previous competitions and reached the finals.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

There are qualifications on the first 2 days of events, while finals will take place on the next 2 days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

Spectators, wishing to witness the difficult and determined contest between the strongest athletes, can obtain tickets online at https://iticket.az/en and from the city ticket offices.

Tickets cost 7 manat ($4) for Qualifications and 12 manat ($7) for Finals. People participating in the competitions as spectators must have a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindications to COVID-19 vaccine except people under the age of 18.