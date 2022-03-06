UK gymnasts take first place within World Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition in Baku

By Trend

Gymnasts from the UK - William Clark and Harley Curtis-Lawrence, performing as part of the men's pair in the age category 12-18 years old, won the "gold" of the 12th World Age Group Competition in acrobatic gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The result of the athletes was 28.050 points.

Russian gymnasts Bogdan Aliyev and Yegor Tashlanov won a silver medal (27.600 points), bronze - Bulgarian athletes Vladimir Kotochev and Georgi Stoyanov (27.250 points).

In the finals, the gymnasts presented combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.