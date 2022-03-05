Bulgarian athletes talk about their performance to Azerbaijani composition recommended to by coach

By Trend

The coach recommended us to perform to the Azerbaijani composition ‘Sen gelmez oldun’ (You did not come) for the balance exercise, Bulgarian athletes Kalina Terziyska and Kristiyan Angelov, participating in the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, told Trend.

"Our coach presented the composition and recommended us to choose it. Of course, we liked it very much. We knew it was an Azerbaijani melody, and were hoping that our performance would make a favorable impression," they noted.

Athletes expressed admiration for the organization of competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena.

"The organization is really wonderful. Every detail, like accommodation, transport and other points, is well thought through. The facilitators did everything to make us feel comfortable here, so that nothing would distract us from training and performances," Terziyska and Angelov added.

Bulgarian athletes also outlined that they communicated warmly with competitors from other countries.

"Despite the fact that we all are considered rivals, we made friends with one another," they concluded.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups in the 12-18 and 13-19 age categories are competing in the program of balance, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented by the men's pair consisting of Rasul Seyidli and Ravan Zeynalli, the women's pair – Nazrin Gasimova and Khanim Mammadzade, the mixed pair – Milana Aliyeva and Nizam Khamidulin, the women's group – Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, Nazrin Zeyniyeva at competitions in the 12-18 age categories.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is represented by the women's group comprised of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the 13-19 age categories.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku is being held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.