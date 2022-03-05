US gymnasts ready for finals at FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku

By Trend

The main task for us is to show good results in the finals of the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Competitions, participants of the World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics in Baku, US participants Allison Stone and Ayla Vargas, who compete as part of a women's pair in the age category of 12-18, told Trend.

"In qualifying, the performance went well, now we have the finals. We are proud to be here. We have a wonderful coach who always guides us and helps us achieve our goals. We really wanted to come to Baku for these competitions. Both the coach and the family members were pleased with our successful performance," they said.

The athletes noted that they have been doing gymnastics since the age of six, and in the future they plan to take part in significant international competitions.

They also said that they were delighted with the organization of the competitions in Baku, talking about the excellent conditions created in the National Gymnastics Arena.

The 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on March 3-6.

Some 438 gymnasts from 24 countries are taking part in the competitions, which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time.