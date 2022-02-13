Competitions always at high level in Azerbaijan’s Baku city – gymnast of Belarus

By Trend

The competitions are always held at a high level in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, gymnast of Belarus, participant in the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Aleh Rabtsau told Trend .

“I always have positive impression from the competitions which are held in Baku,” Rabtsau added. “The organizers pay special attention to all details. This also applies to the buses that arrive on time and the tournament program. I express my gratitude to the organizing committee for the attention and professional work.”

While speaking about the new rules in trampoline gymnastics, Rabtsau stressed that this is a big bonus for some athletes.

“The psychological stress can be quite big during the competitions, experienced people and people with strong morally principles cope with it,” the gymnast said. “After the new rules are introduced, there is no such strong stress, gymnasts are free, knowing that there is the second chance. Therefore, it is psychologically easier to perform.”

The competitions are being held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is being represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries are taking part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized trampoline among men and women will be determined. Moreover, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.