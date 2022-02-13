Azerbaijani athlete joins finals of Trampoline World Cup

By Trend

The final day of Trampoline World Cup competitions will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Sunday, Trend reports.

The program of the final day consists of two stages - first there will be a second qualifying round in the individual program for men, and then there will be finals in individual competitions and synchronized jumps for men and women.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Mahsudova will perform in the finals of the individual program for women. During the qualifying stage Mahsudova showed the best result in her group.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.