ABF supports National Army

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) has launched the "There is a letter to the soldier" campaign to provide moral support to Azerbaijani servicemen.

ABF officials and representatives, as well as coaches often visit the frontline to provide moral support to our soldiers.

Through letters, young boxers express support to Azerbaijani soldiers, who are fighting against Armenian invaders. The first letters have already been sent.

Boxing came to Azerbaijan early last century, with the influx of workers, engineers and experts from Russia and Europe to work in the oil industry. By 1924, the union of boxers founded the first boxing federation and meetings of amateur boxers were underway in Baku.

The national boxers win many prestigious awards and always raise the national flag in the international tournaments.

In 2000, at the Sydney Olympic Games boxer Vugar Alakbarov defeated a series of strong, more experienced opponents, and won a bronze medal, Azerbaijan’s first Olympic medal in boxing.

2003 was another memorable year, as Agasi Mammadov wrote his name into the annals of the country’s boxing history. He became the first Azerbaijani to be awarded the title of world champion.

Today, the younger generation continues the successes gained by the sportsmen in recent years and upholds the sporting honor of the country at the Olympic Games.