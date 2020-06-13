Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 cancelled till 2021

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 has been cancelled, the Baku City Circuit (BCC) announced on its Facebook page on June 12.

"It is with great regret that we inform, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

We explored every opportunity for our favourite race to take place in 2020, but despite all our efforts, we realized that this would not be possible. We had to make this decision for the sake of the health and safety of the people of Azerbaijan, as well as dear 'Formula 1' fans, as well as 'Formula 1' employees", the BCC said.

Because Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 has been cancelled, the Baku City Circuit will provide the return of tickets to the ticket holders. To learn more about the return of tickets, the ticket holders need to click the following link: Baku City Circuit.

"Our team is ready to help you if you have any questions. You can write to us via email or on social media channels.

We will continue to work hard to hold the best race of the season in 2021. We will be glad to see you next year, in the new season!" the BCC concluded.