European Championships postponed over COVID-19

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Originally scheduled to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020, European Gymnastics Championships has been postponed amid coronavirsu pandemic.

The European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics are expected to take place in Baku on December 9-13.

The European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics will run on December 9-13.

Baku was originally supposed to host only the men's championships. However, France couldn't re-schedule the women's event after missing its planned dates in Paris in April and May.

The European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is planned to be held in Kiev, Ukraine, on November 26-29.

The gymnastics championships are the licensed events for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 have been postponed as well. Originally scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, the Games have been moved to next year . However, they will retain the Tokyo 2020 name.