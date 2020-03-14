Results of second day of competitions within FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Azerbaijan announced

By Trend

The finalists of the second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 were announced in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 13, Trend reports.

On the second day, the winners among men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises were announced. The winners among women in floor and balance beam exercises were named.

In the vault exercises among men, Jeahwan Shin (14.883 points, Republic of Korea), Andrey Medvedev (14.666 points, Israel), Igor Radivilov (14.649 points, Ukraine), James Bacueti (14.566 points, Australia), Yahor Sharamkou (14.516 points, Belarus), Courtney Tulloch (14.500 points, United Kingdom), Abdelrahman Magdy Elgamal (14.483 points, Turkey) and Jorge Vega Lopez (14.433 points, Guatemala) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ivan Tikhonov (13.683 points) and Murad Agarzayev (13.649 points) did not reach the finals in the vault exercises by ranking 17th and 18th.

In the pommel horse exercises, Hao Weng (15.433 points, China), Takaaki Sugino (14.600 points, Japan), Saeedreza Keikha (14.500 points, Iran), Vladislav Poliashov (14.466 points, Russia), Nariman Kurbanov (14.433 points, Kazakhstan), Thierry Pellerin (14.433 points, Canada), Kirill Prokopev (14.266 points, Russia) and Filip Ude (14.166 points, Croatia) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ivan Tikhonov (13.266 points) and Murad Agarzayev (12.266 points) did not reach the finals in the pommel horse exercises, ranking 14th and 24th respectively.

In the horizontal bar exercises, Umit Samiloglu (14.266 points, Turkey), Epke Zonderland (14.233 points, Netherlands), Alexey Rostov (14.233 points, Russia), Tyson Bull (14.100 points, Australia), Sergei Eeltsov (14.000 points, Russia), Taha Serhani (14.000 points, Switzerland), Francisco Barretto Junior (13.600 points, Brazil) and Nikolaos Iliopoulos (13.500 points, Greece) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Agamurad Gahramanov (13.133 points) and Ivan Tikhonov (12.466 points) did not reach the finals in the horizontal bar exercises, ranking 11th and 15th respectively.

In floor exercises among women, Lara Mori (13.266 points, Italy), Vanessa Ferrari (12.966 points, Italy), Audrey Rousseau (12.833 points, Canada), Angelina Radivilova (12.766 points, Ukraine), Thais Fidelis (12.766 points, Brazil), Ondine Achampong (12.633 points, United Kingdom), Georgia-Rose Brown (12.600 points, Australia) and Iana Vorona (12.600 points, Russia) reached the finals. Azerbaijani gymnast Samira Gahramanova did not reach the finals by ranking 24th and scoring 11.300 points.

In the balance beam exercises, Urara Ashikawa (13.850 points, Japan), Rebeca Andrade (13.800 points, Brazil), Anastasiia Bachynska (13.500 points, Ukraine), Emma Nedov (13.166 points, Australia), Iana Vorona (13.133 points, Russia), Ondine Achampong (13.100 points, Great Britain), Thais Fidelis (12.900 points, Brazil) and Maria Kharenkova (12.766 points, Georgia) reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnasts did not reach the finals in balance beam exercises. Marina Nekrasova scoring 12.133 points and Samira Gahramanova scoring 8.466 points ranked 17th and 32nd respectively.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 12 through March 15. This World Cup also qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

During the competition, Azerbaijan is being represented by Murad Agarzayev, Marina Nekrasova, Agamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov, Samira Gahramanova and Javidan Babayev.

According to the list of applications, 158 athletes from 42 countries are taking part in the World Cup.

There are qualifications on the first two days of four-day competitions, while the finals will take place on the next two days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who get the highest execution score.