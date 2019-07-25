Schedule for fifth day of competitions at EYOF Baku 2019

|
By Trend
Competitions in six kinds of sports - athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, judo and tennis - are being held on July 25 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.
Azerbaijan is represented in five of them.
Gymnastics
Individual all-around, final
Samad Mammadli
Athletics
Girls, high jump classification
Laman Huseynova
Girls, 100 m, hurdling, stage I
Ayana Seyusheva
Boys, 800 m, stage I
Vahid Karimov
Cycling
Girls Road Cycling
Lala Abdurahmanova, Maleyka Iskandarova, Gulshan Ismayilova
Boys Road Cycling
Mustafa Mukhtarli, Nofel Nuriyev, Nikita Shitov
Swimming
Boys, 50 m, freestyle, classification
Maksim Petrenko
Boys, 100 m, butterfly, classification
Ramil Valizade
Boys, 200 m, freestyle, classification
Maksim Petrenko
Girls, 100 m, butterfly, final
Maryam Sheykhalizadekhangah
Judo
Girls
57 kg, 1/16 final
Aytaj Gardashkhanli - Erika Vauhkonen (Finland)
Boys
66 kg, 1/8 final
Matin Rzazade - Pijus Mikalauskas (Lithuania) / Elguja Shincharashvili (Georgia)
73 kg, 1/8 final
Vugar Talibov - Dzianis Yauseyenka (Belarus) / Mustafa Habib (Bosnia)
The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.
The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ??percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.
Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.
In each of these sports, Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes. In addition, 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming are competing for medals. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.
Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.
More than 2,500 volunteers are involved in the festival.