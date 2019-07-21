Azerbaijani wrestlers distinguish themselves on very first day of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival [UPDATED]

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes continue their successful performance in wrestling competitions at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace on July 21 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival held in Baku, Trendreports.

All four of the Azerbaijani wrestlers emerged victorious in their first meetings. Freestyle wrestlers Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kilograms) and Abulfaz Nasirov (55 kilograms) defeated Eldar Asakaev (Russia) and Harvey Readings (UK), respectively. As to Azerbaijan’s representatives in Greco-Roman wrestling - Farid Sadikhli topped his Italian opponent Andrea Martino, and Nihat Mammadov - the Polish representative Olivier Skrypczak.

Competitions in both freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling in weight categories up to 45 and 55 kilograms are being held on the first day. The wrestling competitions will last for three days.

