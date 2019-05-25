Awarding ceremony of winners of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in junior team competition held in Baku [PHOTO]

Trend:

An awards ceremony was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the winners in the junior team competition in the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, Trend reports.

The winners in the team competition are determined by the top 5 performances.

The junior national team of Russia took the top level of the podium, second came the national team of Romania, with the national team of Hungary coming in third.

Awards to the winners and prize winners were presented by president of the Aerobic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the UEG Maria Cristina Casentini, member of the Aerobic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the UEG Alina Dragan, and manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehman Aliyev.

The first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held on May 24 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Qualifications were held among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.



