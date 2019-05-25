Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in women's individual program named in Baku

Trend:

The finalists of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in women's individual program among juniors have been determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The gymnasts qualifying for the finals include Russian athletes Daria Tikhonova (20.750 points) and Anastasia Dmitrieva (20.700 points), Hungary’s Dora Akoshegyi (20.350 points), Italy’s Sara Cutini (20.150 points), Ukraine’s Anastasiia Kurashvili (20.100 points), Bulgaria’s Borislava Ivanova (20.050 points), Hungary’s Ilona Gorgenyi (20.050 points) and Portugal’s Ana Rita Gomes (20.000 points).

The competitions are underway on the first day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifications among juniors in individual programs among women and men in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance are being held on May 24 as part on the first day of the European Championships. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

According to the qualification results, the Azerbaijani team has reached the finals of the in the aerobic dance among juniors.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.