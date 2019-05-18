Israeli gymnast hails how Baku organized gymnastics championship event

By Trend

I really like the organization of the competitions, and the hall is gorgeous; I think that the upcoming World Championships will be held beautifully in Baku, Israeli gymnast Nicol Zelikman told Trend.

"Today, I performed a bit more calmly at the competition, there were less emotions. I decided to be more careful to clearly execute the exercise. After the World Cup, which was held in Baku, we had 2 weeks to prepare, which was enough," Zelikman said.

The gymnast added that the National Gymnastics Arena has a great audience.

“The audience is actively supporting everyone, which helps athletes a lot during their performance. It is nice that there is a delegation from Israel,” the gymnast emphasized.

The Israeli athlete also said that her parents are originally from Baku.

"I was in Baku in 2014. My parents are from Baku, they made a tour for me, showing the whole city, where they lived, and all the sights," she said.

The 3rd day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships started on May 18 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.



Qualifying competitions are to be held today for adult gymnasts in an individual program of exercises with clubs and ribbons, as well as the performance of group teams in exercises with 5 ribbons.

The names of winners in team standings (according to the overall estimates of adult gymnasts and juniors participating in the group exercise program) and in the all-around group exercises will also be announced.

The 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.