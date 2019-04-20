Italian rhythmic gymnastics coach hails Mariana Vasileva

By Trend

Strong gymnasts from different countries will participate in the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, coach of the Italian national gymnastics team Julieta Cantaluppi told Trend on April 19.

“We will see very interesting and colorful competitions,” she said.

"I like the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and the atmosphere here,” Cantaluppi added. “I also know head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva. When I was a gymnast, she trained me in Bulgaria. I like her very much."

While speaking about the conditions created for athletes in Baku, she stressed that the National Gymnastics Arena has everything necessary for successful training and international competitions.

"I saw the performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts,” Cantaluppi added. “I like their program, beautiful compositions.”

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held in Baku on April 20-21 in the National Gymnastics Arena. About 130 juniors from 20 countries will take part in the tournament.

Participants will compete in an individual program and in group exercises. During the two-day competition, winners will be determined in all-arounds and in specific types of exercises.

Azerbaijan will be represented at this tournament by Narmina Samadova, Narmin Bayramova and 2018 European Championships` bronze medalist Arzu Jalilova in the individual program, as well as Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizada, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzada in group exercises.