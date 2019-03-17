Last day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

By Trend





The last day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 17, Trend reports.

The finals in certain competitions will be held today.

Among men, winners will be determined in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar competitions and among women - winners will be determined in balance beam and floor competitions.

Marina Nekrasova will represent Azerbaijan in balance beam finals.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.







