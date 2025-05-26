Over 13.9 kilograms of narcotics seized in police operations across Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



More than 13.9 kilograms of narcotic substances were detected and seized as a result of large-scale operations conducted by Azerbaijani police on May 24–25, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to official information, during the operations carried out in various regions of the country, law enforcement officers uncovered and confiscated a total of 13.9 kilograms of narcotics, 50 methadone pills, and 321 cultivated hemp plants. The measures were part of a broader effort to curb drug trafficking and illegal cultivation of narcotic plants.

The Ministry emphasised that the seized substances were successfully removed from circulation, preventing their distribution and potential harm to public health. The operations reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to fighting drug-related crimes and maintaining public safety.

It was also noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs will continue to take strict and consistent measures to combat the spread of narcotics and bring those involved in illegal drug activities to justice.