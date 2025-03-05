Tree planting campaign held on occasion of Day of Physical Culture and Sports

By Laman Ismayilova

A tree planting campaign has been held on the occasion of Day of Physical Culture and Sports, Azernews reports.

The campaign, organized by the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC), took place in the Military Trophies Park, located in the "White City" of the Seaside National Park.

Vice-President of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary-General of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, Olympic champions and titled Azerbaijani athletes participated in the campaign.

A total of 100 trees were planted in the park to create an "Alley of Champions".

According to the Order of President Ilham Aliyev dated March 4, 2005, March 5 is annually celebrated as the Day of Physical Culture and Sports in Azerbaijan.

March 5 is an important date in Azerbaijan's sports history. On this day in 1995, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev, met with champions of various world and European sports competitions at the Baku Sports Palace.

During this meeting, Heydar Aliyev established the Sports Fund and launched a new plan to improve physical education and sports in Azerbaijan.

Since then, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who has been leading the National Olympic Committee, Azerbaijan has become well-known for its achievements in sports.

The government's dedication to promoting sports and physical education has been strong, with increasing efforts every year.