Ardahan University discusses Khojaly Genocide in context of South Caucasus conflicts

By Qabil Ashirov



On Wednesday, February 26, a panel discussion titled "Khojaly Genocide in the Context of International Relations" will take place at Ardahan University, located in the northeast of Turkiye.

The event will feature faculty members from the host university as well as professors from the Caucasus University in Kars.

The panel will address the historical context of the Garabagh region, the scale and consequences of the bloody actions committed by Armenians in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan's steps toward liberating its historical territories. Discussions will also touch on the actions taken to hold accountable those responsible for crimes in Armenia, and the impact of the Khojaly genocide on bilateral and global relations between states.