Azerbaijan's Social Service Agency sends youth with disabilities to attend internship courses in Turkiye

The Social Services Agency under Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of the Population sent another group of youth made up of six people with disability to Turkiye to undergo internship courses in vocational associations.

Azernews reports that the sent youth will attend an internship course in relevant vocational associations in the cities of Ankara and Antalya in Turkiye, for 2 months.

During the meeting of the Chairman of the Board of the Social Services Agency, Vugar Behbudov, with these young people, it was reported that vocational courses were organized for 500 young people at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities during the past period of this year. Some 20 of them are people with war-related disabilities.

During the course period, young people with disabilities get acquainted with foreign experience in the professions they have studied at the Center, and based on that experience, they improve their knowledge and skills.

For this purpose, 161 graduates of the Center were sent to vocational associations in Turkiye for internship courses in the past period, including 32 this year. These internship trips are also of particular importance in the social rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.