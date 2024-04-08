MoD: Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire

By Ulviyya Shahin

On April 6, from 18:30 to 22:05, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired on the positions of our Army located in the directions of the settlements Cil, Gün??li, and Xoznavar of the Chambarak, Basarkechar, and Goris regions, as well as in the directions of the settlements Ayrivang, Jamilli, and Hac?lar of the Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions, with various caliber firearms, a total of 16 times, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Adequate response measures have been taken by our units in all the mentioned directions.