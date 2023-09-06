Azerbaijani families suffer homelessness due to ongoing war in Ukraine

According to the research conducted by Eastern Europe Bureau, the houses of approximately 60 Azerbaijani families have been completely destroyed or seriously damaged across the country since the start of the war in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

About 30 of them were in the Donetsk region, including 20 in the Mariupol city of the region. About 20 of the destroyed houses are the property of people of Azerbaijani descent in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions.

The war in Ukraine has had a devastating effect on the Azerbaijani population, with many families being forced to flee their homes in search of safety. The conflict has also caused significant economic hardship, with many families struggling to make ends meet.

The European Union has taken steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, providing aid to those affected by the conflict. The EU has also been working to support the Azerbaijani community in Ukraine, providing assistance to those affected by the conflict and helping to rebuild homes and communities.

The United Nations has also been active in the region, providing humanitarian assistance and advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. In addition, the UN has been working to ensure that the rights of the Azerbaijani population are respected and protected.

The conflict in Ukraine has had a profound impact on the lives of the Azerbaijani population, and it is essential that the international community continues to provide support to those affected by the conflict. It is also important that the rights of the Azerbaijani population are respected and protected, and that the international community works to ensure a peaceful resolution to the conflict.